Two temporary officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) who were arrested for allegedly registering people for the voters’ ID card at a secret location in the Northern Region have been dismissed.

The EC in a statement said it is currently working with security agencies to ensure that the suspects “face the full rigours of the law.”

The registration kit used for the alleged illegal exercise is also in police custody.

“The Commission wishes to assure the general public that it will not shield any of its staff, temporary or permanent who find themselves on the wrong side of the law,” the statement said.

The party’s executives in the Savannah Region earlier told Citi News that their preliminary findings reveal the machine in question was the one assigned to the region but was supposed to be sent to Damongo for repairs as it had become faulty.

However, the device allegedly found its way to the Northern Region and was used to register members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) at a hideout.