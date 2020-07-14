Youth-driven grassroots climate change activists, the Green Republic Project (TGRP), over the weekend planted three hundred (300) trees at the Ningo Senior High School in the Greater Accra Region, as part of its pledge to help plant 20million trees by the year 2028.

The move, according to the convener of initiative, Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa, is to ensure that it does not lose track of its commitment to help avert the looming climate crisis due to the alarming rate of worldwide deforestation.

“COVID-19 or not, the commitment to protect mother earth should not stop. Climate change affects many of the social and environmental determinants of health – clean air, safe drinking water, sufficient food and secure shelter. That is why we should not take our eyes off the climate fight even as we combat COVID-19,” he explained.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommend that we need access to running water to fight COVID-19. This is a clear indication we need to take a look at some of the human activities that affect water bodies. This includes deforestation and the only way solve that is to plant more trees in order not to compromise hygiene our health,” he added.

The tree planting exercise was done under strict observation of COVID- 19 protocols.

Speaking to the students before commencement of the tree planting, the convener of initiative advised students to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols whiles campus and also to take their lessons very seriously.

The Green Republic Project has so far seen the planting of over 14,000 trees across some selected communities in Ghana.