TuneXmuse, the music vertical of Muse Africa has partnered with American music streaming platform Pandora to organize a webinar for Ghanaian musicians.

This webinar is to introduce Ghanaian acts to the opportunities and power of growing their music streams.

It will take the format of a live virtual session which will be presented by Juan Gomez, Head of African Content at Pandora Media.

Pandora whose parent company is SiriusXM is part of the largest music streaming service within the US.

It is a leading music and podcast discovery platform, providing a highly personalized listening experience to approximately 70 million users within the US each month.

This webinar forms part of Muse Media networks’ 5years anniversary in celebration in bringing together and widening opportunity for African arts to access platforms that can grow their music.

The Webinar will take place on Tuesday, 21st July 2020 for musicians, producers, DJs, managers and all in the various facets of music business.

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Hnf7tBXlTs-21PFMzp2PQQ

Pandora is the biggest and most used platform in the USA with 117 million monthly unique visitors (44% of US population), number 1 in time spent listening to ad supported digital audio and number 1 in 154 US market.

TunesXmuse on the other hand is a content exploitation, Monetization and Amplification service that delivers returns for African artists and creators across Music & Film!