The Central Regional Police Command says it has arrested two persons believed to be part of a group of one hundred individuals, both Nigerians and Liberians who stormed the Gomoa Budumburam Police station after the Police shot and killed a resident.

Maa Chain Johnson and Ama Amponsah were part of others who besieged the police station after one Previous Aba Agbebilay a Nigerian National who was wielding a machete and threatening to butcher individuals he came into contact with was gunned down by the police.

The two will be put before court today, July 20, according to police sources.

The Police say some people among the group pelted stones and sachet water at the Gomoa Budumburam Police causing damage to some window glasses at the station.

According to a statement from the Regional Police Command and signed by the Central Regional Police PRO DSP Irene Oppong the two will be charged with unlawful assembly and causing unlawful damage.

Background

The 29-year old man died from gunshot wounds after police tried to disarm him for terrorising residents with a cutlass at the Budumburam Taxi Rank in the early hours of Saturday.

DSP Irene Oppong, Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer had said the man was shot in the leg and on the left arm by the Police in an attempt to disarm him when he attempted to attack the police with a weapon.

She explained that on Saturday, July 18, at about 0330 hours, the Kasoa Divisional Police received a distress call that a young man armed with two cutlasses was terrorising residents at the Gomoa Buduburam Taxi Station.

She said a patrol team was dispatched to the scene and upon arrival met the man armed with two cutlasses chasing people around.

DSP Oppong said he started attacking the police with his cutlasses upon seeing them and they shot him in the leg in an attempt to disarm him, but he grew more violent and aggressive.

She said the Police then shot him on the left arm to disarm him, but he fell and died as a result.

They retrieved a car key from the deceased’s pocket.

The body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary in Accra for preservation, identification, and autopsy while investigation is ongoing.