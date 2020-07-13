The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) has signed an insurance deal to cater for the welfare of nurses and midwives under its wing.

The insurance deal was signed with Enterprise Insurance on July 1, 2020, and it covers the members of UPNMG and their immediate relations.

In a statement, the National PRO of UPNMG, John Agbenyeavu, revealed that the new package has enormous benefits as compared to the benefits derived from a pension fund.

According to him, members will in the next three months, begin to have access to loans at very reduced interest rates in addition to other welfare policies.

“For some years now the welfare of Nurses and Midwives was left unattended to until the emergence of UPNMG,” the statement said.

“The union has served as an eye-opener for other unions within the Nursing and Midwifery fraternity to start thinking about their members.”

It added: “As young as UPNMG is, we have made a lot of giant strides from the introduction of the first-ever hire purchase in the fraternity to the insurance package that covers members and their immediate relations without having to contribute anything more than what they are already paying.”

Full details about UPNMG insurance package for member nurses and midwives:

No additional levies, dues still 1.5% of basic salary.

Mutual fund deduction still GHS50.00, without the inclusion of a building levy. More so, there are no hidden charges; you enjoy the policy just by being a member of UPNMG.

Funeral benefit (member): GHS5000.00

Hospitalisation (member): GHS600.00

Total Permanent Disability (member): GHS5000.00

Funeral (Spouse): GHS1000.00

Funeral Parent: GHS500.00