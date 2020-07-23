The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) has called on political parties to use legal procedures to address issues at the various voter registration centres.

This comes on the back of political violence at the Steps to Christ registration centre in the Awutu Senya East constituency which led to the gunshots and burning of motorbikes.

Mavis Koomson had admitted that she fired a gun at the Steps to Christ registration centre in her constituency on Monday after some confrontations with some NDC members in the area.

According to her, she fired the licensed gun as a warning shot to defend herself.

A lot of Ghanaians are demanding for her arrest and prosecution, or resignation.

Below is the full press statement:

Violence During Voter Registration Exercise Is A Threat To Peaceful Elections: Political Parties Must Act Responsibly

The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) is worried about the increasing reports of violence at registration centres across the country. With just five months to go into the general elections, reported violent cases during the voter registration exercise across Ghana are dangerous and pose serious threats to the upcoming December 2020 Presidential and Legislative elections.

Ghana’s 2020 voter registration exercise has unfortunately witnessed quite a number of complaints, counter-accusations and violence in various constituencies which has led to reported injuries and the death of at least one person.

These incidences may be isolated but they are certainly indicators of how peaceful Ghana’s 2020 general elections will turn out if action is not taken to address the issues instigating them.

FOSDA, therefore, calls on the leadership of the two main political parties especially His Excellency President Akufo-Addo and His Excellency Ex-President Mahama to call their rank and file to order to ensure peaceful and responsible conduct by all. We also call on the leaders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) to urge their members and followers to use legal means to address all issues arising out of the registration to protect Ghana’s democratic gains.

FOSDA is especially concerned because, with just five months to the general elections, the country may not have enough time to heal from these violent incidents and conflicts before December 2020. For instance, the incident at Ayawaso West Wuogon happened over a year ago but it is still fresh on the minds of people with a lot of referencing to that incidence. Beside the trajectory of violence that has characterised Ghana’s elections since the fourth republic started in 1992, seem to be on the increase as a result of very high tension each election year. The signs for 2020 elections are threatening and all stakeholders must play their part to safeguard Ghana’s image as one of the most peaceful countries in Africa.

We also call on the police and the security agencies to exercise their mandate fairly and ensure that all persons, irrespective of who they are or which political party they belong or their positions; persons who conduct themselves contrary to the provisions of the laws of Ghana are dealt with equitably. Report so far indicate that some people are posing as political party vigilantes as defined by section 1 the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (ACT 999), must be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

Signed

Programmes Manager

Theodora Anti

0205336268

