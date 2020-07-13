Vodafone has introduced no expiry propositions and unlimited on-net bundles to its exciting value offerings, in line with its commitment to minimising the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on customers.

The Telco has also reduced the prices of its bundles to enable customers to connect to the things that matter to them most during this uncertain period.

The move is in response to customer insights by the Telco, which proved that the market has been yearning for such innovative products that will ease the financial burden of customers.

Vodafone’s three unique no expiry bundles, which are priced at GHS 2, GHS 5 and GHS 10, currently offer the most voice minutes and data allocation in the industry.

The GHS 2 bundle offers 50 minutes for calls across networks and 50MB data; the GHS 5 bundle offers 150 minutes for calls to any network plus 150MB data, and the GHS 10 bundle offers 320 minutes for calls to all networks in addition to 320MB data and 20 SMS.

Customers can also choose any of the Telco’s matchless unlimited bundles to enjoy additional minutes for calls across networks and exciting data allocation. For just GHS30 monthly, a customer gets to enjoy unlimited on-net calls, 500 minutes for calls across networks, 1.5GB data and 20 SMS. Customers also get unlimited on-net calls, 900 minutes for calls across networks, 4GB data and 20 SMS for GHS 50 a month.

For GHS108 a month, customers get to enjoy unlimited on-net minutes, 2000 minutes for calls across networks, 8GB data and 20 SMS over a 30-day period. Customers can also subscribe to the GHS1 daily offer to enjoy unlimited on-net calls, 10 minutes for calls across network and 50 MB data.

Commenting on the new bundles, Pushpinder Gujral, Director for Consumer Business Unit (CBU) at Vodafone Ghana, said:

“One of our utmost priorities during this outbreak has been to minimise its impact on our customers, whilst ultimately keeping them connected to the things that matter to them most. We believe that these new bundles, as well as our existing affordable bundles, will offer customers great relief. These products have been carefully designed to give our customer’s the best value for money, in line with our promise to ensure that they are truly satisfied and confidently connected during this period.”

Customers can access all the newly introduced plans as well as the affordable existing bundles by simply dialling *200#.

The offers are also available on My Vodafone App, Vodafone’s unique self-care mobile application.