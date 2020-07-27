The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it will resist any attempt from anyone who tries to intimidate its agents at registration centres across the country.

The party said its agents are being harassed and intimidated in parts of the country especially the Volta Region in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Speaking to Citi News after touring some registration centres in the Volta Region, the National Organizer of the NPP, Sammi Awuku stated that the party will not accept such conduct.

“We’ll like to make it clear that as a party, we will not countenance any form of intimidation on our agents and our executives across the country. We believe that as they go about their lawful duties, they should be given the opportunity to exercise these rights within the confines of the law. We have also had the opportunity to make a case that intimidation from either EC officials or from any of our opponents will not be tolerated. We believe that for us as Ghanaians and as a political party with major interest in this election, we are a major stakeholder just like our opponents from the NDC and other political parties,” he noted.

The compilation of a new voters’ register which is currently in its final phase has seen a number of violent acts with political parties accusing each other of intimidating members of the public to prevent them from taking part in the exercise.

The Volta Region has also had its fair share of violence.

Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu had earlier called for calm among residents of Hohoe in the region after alleged acts of violence at some registration centres in the constituency.