As the second phase of the voter registration exercise commences, the Western Regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress has urged President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to call his appointees in the region to order.

The party in a statement signed by its Regional Communication Officer, Richard Kirk-Mensah, alleged that government appointees in the region are using the National Security Operatives to intimidate and attack eligible persons believed to be supporters of the NDC from registering.

The Electoral Commission began the voter registration exercise on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

But according to the Western Regional NDC, some of their members were beaten on Friday, July 3, 2020, for attempting to register.

“On Friday 3rd July 2020, these thugs working as national security unleashed their attacks on a group of young men in Sekondi for attempting to register in polling stations in methodist senior high school and Christian Devine church.”

“This Hollywood-style display Of gangsterism in broad daylight occurred in the presence of personnel of the Ghana Police service who eventually became movie watchers, failing to prevent these barbaric actions. This is in direct contradiction of the President touting the vigilantism code of conduct as an achievement.”

The party thus called on the president to order his appointees to stop such unwarranted attacks or they will also retaliate.

“We are by this press release urging the president to instruct his appointees immediately rein in their thugs, else we will retaliate in such manner that the Sekondi Takoradi will not be able to contain us all.”

