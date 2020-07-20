The Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Richard Ahiagbah has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of deliberately spreading false information to suggest that the Institute and some persons associated with it were involved in a ploy to collapse some banks in Ghana.

Addressing journalists on the matter in Accra, Richard Ahiagbah, said although it does not have evidence to prove that the opposition NDC is behind the claim, its nature “is consistent with the opposition NDC’s propaganda narrative”.

In the video sighted by Citi News, a male voice is heard detailing how some of the indigenous Ghanaian banks collapsed, alleging that it was a well-orchestrated plan by the Akufo-Addo government before officially assuming office.

The video claimed President Akufo-Addo together with the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison executed the plan to collapse the financial institution in accordance with an article by the Danquah Institute that showed that some banks belonging to members of opposition parties must be collapsed to prevent them from financing their political parties.

The video claims that the document specifically mentioned Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who founded uniBank and Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) who founded GN Bank.

But according to Richard Ahiagbah, the video is despicable.

“The video makes wild and objectionable claims that appear to implicate the Institute in a ploy to wilfully collapse some banks…We wish to state unequivocally that the claims contained in the video are false, a complete fabrication and distortion of the fact. Though we do not know the source or the people behind the video, its content is consistent with the opposition NDC’s propaganda narrative and so we respond to it as such,” he said.