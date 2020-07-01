The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is working with security agencies to prevent overcrowding at its registration centres.

The Commission began the compilation of the new voters’ register on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

There were reports of crowding and disregard for social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols at the various centres nationwide; a challenge acknowledged by the electoral management body.

“All in all reports reaching the Commission depict a positive turnout at all the registration centres. The Commission is aware that some centres recorded high numbers leading to some overcrowding. We are taking steps to work with the security agencies to address possible overcrowding at our registration centres,” the Commission assured in a statement.

Viral photo not from our registration centres

The Commission in the statement also denied an overcrowded photo being shared on social media.

“Our attention has also been drawn to a photograph making rounds on social media purporting to be a scene at the registration centre. The photograph does not show the usual registration centre set up that characterises all EC’s registration centres. It just shows a large crowd gathered together in an area.”

It added, “Again, the originator of the photograph does not indicate the registration centre where the photograph was taken.”

The Commission also clarified that a guarantor can guarantee for ten people without being disenfranchised contrary to audio circulating on social media to that effect.

It, however, said that “C.I. 126 expressly states that guarantors can guarantee for up to ten (10) people. They will not be disenfranchised. This is not true.”

“However, any individual who guarantees for more than ten (10) persons will be picked up by our system and prosecuted.”

The registration which is being conducted across six thousand seven hundred and eighty-eight clusters simultaneously will be completed on August 6, 2020.

