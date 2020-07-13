The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has not been served with the suit challenging the conduct of voter registration at senior high schools.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) filed the suit at the High Court on Friday saying the schools had not been gazetted as centres being used for the national exercise.

The case is expected to be heard on Monday, July 23.

But a Deputy Chairman of the Commission in charge of Corporate Affairs, Dr. Bossman Asare said commission has not been served with the suit.

“Nothing has come to the attention of the Electoral Commission. We haven’t received any information regarding any suit,” he said at a press conference on Monday.

The EC commenced the two-day registration at premises of the various senior high schools on July 10, 2020.

The decision to commence registration in SHSs was communicated to political parties after an emergency Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Because of contentions over the gazetting, officials of the NDC insist the exercise is “illegal and wrongful.”

It is seeking “a declaration that it is illegal and wrongful for the EC to conduct registration at any place including campuses of a Senior High School which was not contained in the Gazette and notification in accordance with C.I 91.”

The development was after some members of the public raised concerns about the exclusion of SHS students from the ongoing voter registration exercise.

In a response to earlier concerns for the legal basis for the new arrangement, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe clarified that registration of the students will be matched to the current registration centres that have been gazetted for the registration.