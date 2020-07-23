The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta says the Akufo-Addo government has ensured that Ghanaians now enjoy stable and more affordable power since it assumed office in 2017.

He says despite coming into office at a time when the power supply was unstable, the government has ensured the frequent power outage popularly called ‘dumsor’ has been “relegated.”

Delivering the 2020 mid-year budget review in the House on Thursday, July 23, 2020, Ken Ofori Atta said “we have relegated ‘dumsor’ to the past. It is clear to our fellow Ghanaians by now that we have enjoyed 3 and half years of reliable and cheaper power. We have spent in excess of GHS4.7 billion in capacity payments not only to ensure that we keep the lights on, but also to pay for power we do not use under very questionable contractual obligations we inherited.”

This is not the first time the government has claimed success in ensuring consistent power supply.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in February also said ‘dumsor’ had become a thing of the past, although there are still debts in the energy sector that need to be paid due to some contractual terms the John Mahama government committed the country to.

This claim is despite the many complaints of some Ghanaians about intermittent power outages, some of which are blamed on technical faults.

That situation a few months ago prompted former Deputy Power Minister, John Jinapor to issue a statement in which he accused the government of plunging the country back into power rationing.

He said the situation was “due to the ineptitude and mismanagement of the energy sector” by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).