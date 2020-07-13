The Electoral Commission (EC) has successfully resolved about 98 percent of network issues which led to delays in the commencement of the voters’ registration exercise at some centres on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Some registration centres in the country experienced technical problems as a result of a bad network.

Registration could therefore not start at the expected time of 7:00 am as spelt out by the Commission for the commencement of the exercise.

The EC said about ninety-eight per cent (98%) of these cases have been successfully resolved.

“The Commission is confident that all issues will be resolved this Monday, July 13, 2020, to enable registration take place at all centres without delays.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused to applicants at the centres where the registration exercise delayed,” the EC added in a statement.

Extension of registration at delayed centres

The EC has already indicated that it will make up for the time lost at the centres where registration delayed.

The EC said “details of the extension for the affected registration centres will be communicated in due course.”

The third phase of the registration started on Sunday, July 12, 2020 and will end on July 17, 2020.