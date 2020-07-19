A group by name, Coalition of Patriots for victory 2020 in the Yendi constituency has honoured the aspirants in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Yendi constituency for the various roles they played during the contest.

According to the group, the highly competitive and violent free contest has revitalized and energized the love for the NPP party in the constituency.

The group is, therefore, calling on all the aspirants to be united for victory for the NPP in the December elections.

Yendi Constituency was keenly contested in the just ended NPP primaries where three strong aspirants contested to represent the party.

The aspirants were the deputy CEO of MASLOC, Hajia Abibata Saani Mahama Zakaria, Osman Baba Daney and the son of the late Vice President, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama. Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama eventually won.

The contest was very keen with various supporters accusing each other. These many watches say could affect the chances of the party if there is no unity among the rank and file in the constituency.

Addressing the meeting, the convener of the group, Ibrahim Najimudeen says the aspirants did a lot for the Yendi constituency and they as youth have acknowledged what they have and have therefore wanted to commend them for the support.

He says they are appealing to the former aspirants to support, saying the contest during the primaries had opened several opportunities for many young people in the area.

He told Citi News that the group has reenergized and rejuvenated the love and interest for the party.

“The group is formed to reenergize, rejuvenate and regularize the love and interest for the party in the Constituency. We need the support of the former contenders, we want to acknowledge the role they played during the primaries and it is good that we appreciate it now that is why we bring them together to honour them and ask for their support to ensure a resounding victory for the party.”

On her part, the deputy CEO of MASLOC, Hajia Abibata Saani, who was the main challenger to Alhaji Farouk, calling on the other supporters, particularly of Alhaji Farouk, to desist from posting comments on social media which sort to make a mockery of the losing supporters.

“I am very delighted to be here at this forum. This forum is very important because the days are getting closer to December 7th and the outcome of the elections is very important to us as NPP. I, therefore, want to urge everyone to get registered for us to win massively come December 7th. Talking about unity, it is very crucial and I want to urge and call on the party to call the youth, especially those on social media posting abusive and divisive things to order. They should desist from those acts if we actually need unity. Those people have the tendency of dividing or causing disunity amongst us. It’s as if they are making a mockery of the aspirants and their supporters who lost. I urge the party to as a matter of urgency call those people to order if we actually need unity.”

The parliamentary candidate for the Yendi constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, thanked the former aspirants for their love and continuous support for the party.

“We are united onwards to victory. I think elections come and go, but with unity and commitment, we all move together. Now it is evident for everyone to see that all the three contenders, in unity and commitment we are together for victory. There is no bitterness amongst us, but love for one another and the party”.

The youth were full of excitement for the love shown by the former aspirants.

They presented them with plagues as a sign of appreciation for their contribution and urged them to support the campaign.