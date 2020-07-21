Former President John Dramani Mahama has eulogized late President John Evans Atta Mills.

Atta Mills died at the 37 Military hospital three days after his birthday. He would have been 76 years old today, July 21, 2020.

Former President Mahama took to Facebook to eulogize his former boss saying “You will forever remain in our hearts”.

“You would have been 76 years today, Prof. Though in eternity, memories of your sterling qualities and principled leadership are still fresh with us. You will forever remain in our hearts. Yours is a soul that cannot be forgotten, a man we cannot celebrate enough!”

Below is the full post from Mr. Mahama

You would have been 76 years today, Prof. Though in eternity, memories of your sterling qualities and principled leadership are still fresh with us.

You will forever remain in our hearts. Yours is a soul that cannot be forgotten, a man we cannot celebrate enough!

Happy birthday my comrade, mentor, and friend. Continue to rest well, Sir.

John Dramani Mahama

Cantonments- Accra