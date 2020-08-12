Sustainable Ocean Alliance Ghana (SOA Ghana Hub) has unveiled its maiden initiative focused on using data and storytelling tools to put the spotlight marine pollution and sustainable fishing practices in Ghana and across the continent.

Twelve journalists selected from across Ghana participated in a training program on 8th August and are expected to report on issues confronting the ocean ecosystem from August to December 2020.

The training exercise which was led by Prince Appiah of the Multimedia Group and Afedzi Abdullah of Ghana News Agency focused on preparing participants to understand the principles for securing equitable and sustainable fisheries in Ghana as well as how to effectively to use data in their reportage.

President of SOA Ghana Hub, Gideon Sarpong described the initiative as a “very important step in pressuring policymakers to take the bold decisions we all want to see when it comes to ocean conservation and protection of marine life.”

“The marine environment is under assault from overfishing, habitat loss, and pollution. The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) estimates that one-third of wild fisheries are overfished and no longer biologically sustainable”

“The urgently needed solution calls for a combination of enhanced awareness, reduced plastic use and a significant national and international action on Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing. The time to take action is now,” he added.

The initiative is supported by the Sustainable Ocean Alliance through its Ocean Solutions Microgrants.

About SOA Ghana

SOA Ghana is a country hub of Sustainable Ocean Alliance based in the United States.

SOA Ghana focuses on deploying data, technology, and community-led solutions in dealing with marine pollution, protection of endangered marine species as well as promoting sustainable fishing practices in Ghana.