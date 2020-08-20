After several weeks of preparations and auditions on the quest to find Ghana’s first Keyboard Idol, Citi TV’s Keyboard Idol talent competition was premiered on August 1, 2020.

The premiere was widely received by Ghanaians as they expressed joy in anticipation for the main competition.

The show was a representation of the selection process of the many entries received.

The judges carefully whited down the numbers by considering the clarity of notes played, the manner in which a piece was interpreted by contestants and the performance at large.

Keyboard Idol competition is not only an entertaining and exciting show. It is also informative and educative as judges take time to point out the flaws of contestants as well as educate them on basic rudiments of the keyboard.

The top 20 contestants who sailed through the selection process include:

• Justice Quansah 14

• Uriel Yeboah-Afreh 14,

• Ewuradwoa Obuibia Boateng 13

• Dzordzoe Eyram Noamesi 14

• Kelvin Yeboah Acheampong 12

• Vinyo Anku 11

• Wayne Agyei Donkor 14

• Emmanuel Ebow Hill Mends IV 12

• Edwin Adjei Adjekwei 14

• Bess-Marie Wuddah-Martey 14

• Daniel Agyekum Awuah 14

• Boaz Yeboah 14

• Ezra Blessing 9

• Nana Yaw Nkrumah-Buandoh 13

• Ababio Josiah 14

• Joel Yarney Jnr 13

• Jeremiah Acquaye 9

• Nana Kwaku Yeboah 14 and

• Tandoh Eucled Afrifah 14

The journey on the search for Ghana’s young Keyboard Idol has fully begun.

The top selected 20 contestants amongst the over three hundred entries will be auditioned in the subsequent episode to get the top 10 for the main competition.

All the action on Keyboard Idol will air every Saturday at 7:00pm prompt on Citi TV.

Keyboard Idol is proudly sponsored by Asanka powered by TechAide Ghana and Santol Energy and is powered by Citi TV.

–

By: Abdulai Tajudeen | citinewsroom.com | Ghana