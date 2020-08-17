The National Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku is confident the party will secure more votes in the Volta Region than it has in previous elections, in the 2020 polls.

According to him, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has long abandoned residents of the Volta Region.

Mr Awuku was addressing a ceremony in Ho on Sunday, August 16, 2020, to commission the party’s Volta Regional campaign team for the elections.

“For all people in the region who never thought the government will come and bring total development to any other sector without discrimination, that person will have a word to say on 7th December. On the ballot, that day will be a ballot between prosperity and poverty. It will be a battle between the Kingdom of God and the Kingdom of darkness. On the ballot will be a choice between competence and incompetence. On the ballot, that day will be between hope and hopelessness.”

Mr. Awuku said the NPP, under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia, is focused on a “surgical campaign that will once again lift people from the shackles of poverty to the path of prosperity”.