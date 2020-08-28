Marricke Kofi Gane, an independent presidential hopeful in the 2020 polls, has launched his manifesto.

The manifesto outlines his policy programmes and intentions to boost Ghana’s development should he be voted into office in December.

The 140-page document highlights areas such as education, health, economy and commerce, agriculture, environment and sanitation, employment among others.

Highlights of the manifesto include the provision of free menstrual pads for girls 20 years and below; free annual full health risk screenings for all citizens 50 years old and above; delivery of free online technology and student tablets.

Marricke Gani’s manifesto also promises to cut at least half of Ghana’s syndicated borrowings for Cocoa purchases made by COCOBOD.

Other promises in the manifesto include the creation of 500,000 new jobs nationwide in infrastructure, tourism, sports & Industry, the introduction of Single-Use Plastics (SUP) and emission taxes and progressively banning single-use plastics.

The 2020 election will be Mr. Gane’s first shot at the presidency in Ghana.

A Chartered Accountant, Marricke Gane says that while he admits the quest to be president as an independent candidate is an arduous one, he believes it is possible that many Ghanaians are tired of the status quo of how governance has been done over the years between the two entrenched political parties, the NPP and the NDC.