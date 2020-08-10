The latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) shows that 209 new cases have been recorded, pushing the total coronavirus toll in the country to 41,212.
The active cases are 2,270 with the discharges/recoveries count pegged at 38,727.
The death toll, however, still stands at 215.
According to the Service, these new figures are from samples that were taken from July 28 to August 6, 2020 but reported from the lab on August 7.
25,084 of the total number of cases were discovered after enhanced contact tracing exercises. 16,128 was through general routine surveillance.
The Greater Accra Region still leads with 20,585 cases, with the Ashanti Region following with a total of 10,328 cases and the Western Region clocking third with 2,804 cases.
The case count per each region is as follows:
Greater Accra Region – 20,585
Ashanti Region – 10,328
Western Region – 2,804
Eastern Region – 1,933
Central Region – 1,721
Bono East Region – 684
Volta Region – 623
Western North Region – 568
Northern Region – 454
Bono Region – 439
Ahafo Region – 428
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 204
Upper West Region – 88
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 9