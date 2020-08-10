The latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) shows that 209 new cases have been recorded, pushing the total coronavirus toll in the country to 41,212.

The active cases are 2,270 with the discharges/recoveries count pegged at 38,727.

The death toll, however, still stands at 215.

According to the Service, these new figures are from samples that were taken from July 28 to August 6, 2020 but reported from the lab on August 7.

25,084 of the total number of cases were discovered after enhanced contact tracing exercises. 16,128 was through general routine surveillance.

The Greater Accra Region still leads with 20,585 cases, with the Ashanti Region following with a total of 10,328 cases and the Western Region clocking third with 2,804 cases.

The case count per each region is as follows:

Greater Accra Region – 20,585

Ashanti Region – 10,328

Western Region – 2,804

Eastern Region – 1,933

Central Region – 1,721

Bono East Region – 684

Volta Region – 623

Western North Region – 568

Northern Region – 454

Bono Region – 439

Ahafo Region – 428

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 204

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 9