Active COVID-19 cases in Ghana have reduced to 1,906.

This is because 39,718 persons who got infected by the virus have clinically recovered and have been discharged.

This was announced by the Ghana Health Service on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Ghana has since March 2020 recorded a total of 41,847 Coronavirus cases.

Out of the number of active cases in Ghana, six are in a critical condition, four on ventilators, and 17 in severe condition.

A total of 421,588 tests have so far been conducted in the country since March 2020.

Current regional breakdown

