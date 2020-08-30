70 women traders in the Greater Accra Region have received GHC3,000 each to boost their businesses under the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects- Skills & Entrepreneurial Development Initiative Training.

The beneficiaries, drawn from Agbobgloshie, Okaishie, Makola and other surrounding market, are expected to boost their business with the capital with zero interest.

The beneficiaries were taken through training on how to manage their businesses as entrepreneurs.

Wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia in an interview with Citi News stated that the objective of the initiative is to empower businesswomen, especially in this COVID-19 era where some of them have suffered the economic impact of the pandemic.

“As part of the program, we want to train women. The goal of the program is to empower the women but we empower them through training and through capital; resourcing them so that they can lift and grow their businesses so that it spreads to other people as well,” she said.

“We are encouraging them that if they are able to practice the business skills that we’ve provided for them today, they can grow their trade and also repay the debt so that their sisters can benefit. I’m not in it for profit, I just want to help uplift the women of Ghana,” she added

She further called for the support of other organizations to scale the initiative.

“This is supposed to be a project that will go across the country but of course we also have resource constraints. We are calling on all well-wishing and good meaning Ghanaians that if you want to see our women do well maybe you can get in touch with us and through these small programs we can grow a bigger group of women entrepreneurs.”

Samira Bawumia also urged Ghanaians to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to serve a second term in office.

“We should look at leaders who have empathy, who care about the Ghanaian people, leaders who have demonstrated what they would do for this country given the power. Thankfully, the choice we have we is clear in terms of people who’ve already been given the mandate before and we know what happened. I believe, clearly, the NPP is the better option for the Ghanaian people given the interventions that we’ve done across the country.”

The Director of Business Support at the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), Franklin Owusu-Karikari, who took them through the training, advised the traders to make saving their habbit.

The Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) is a not-for-profit organization established with the purpose of empowering the underprivileged in Ghana through diverse social intervention projects to improve lives.