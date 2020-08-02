Ghana has recorded 787 new COVID-19 cases. This pushes the cumulative case count to 37,014.

Out of this figure, 14,524 are from routine surveillance and 22,490 from enhanced contact tracing.

This was contained in an update by the Ghana Health Service on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of 33,365 clinical recoveries have also been recorded in the country.

The death toll still stands at 182 persons.

Ghana’s current active case count stands at 3,467 per the latest update.

Out of this number, eight are in a critical condition, four on ventilators, and 22 in severe condition.

A total of 396,731 tests have been conducted in the country from March to date.

Currently, the North East and the Upper East regions have no active cases.

Below is the summary of the regional breakdown

