Ghana has recorded 798 new cases of COVID-19. This has pushed the national cumulative tally to 37,812.

This is the latest update from the Ghana Health Service.

Nine more persons have also died from the virus, raising the death toll to 191.

A total of 34,313 clinical recoveries have also been recorded in the country.

Ghana’s current active case count stands at 3,308.

Out of this number, six are in a critical condition, four on ventilators, and 22 in severe condition.

A total of 399,446 tests have been conducted in the country since March 2020.

The North East and the Upper East regions have no active cases currently.

Below is the summary of the regional breakdown

