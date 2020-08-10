The Chairman of the Volta Regional Council of Elders for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dan Abodakpi has disassociated himself from news publications that claimed he had made a comment on tribal politics.

Recent reports on some news outlets indicate that the Chairman advised Voltarians to reject NDC tribal politics.

“The attention of this office has been drawn to a fake news item on ‘tribal politics’ and some alleged people ‘trying to show fake love for we #VOLTARIANS’ circulating on various social media platforms purported to have come from Hon. Dan Abodakpi,” a statement from his office said.

He, however, described as malicious, the “write-up emanating from political opportunists” and further asked “all well-meaning persons to disregard that piece with the utmost contempt it deserves”.

Furthermore, Dan Abodapki demanded that “the perpetrators of this mischievous endeavour are advised, in their own interest, to cease and desist from spreading such falsehoods”.

Find below the full statement:

The attention of this office has been drawn to a fake news item on “tribal politics” and some alleged people “trying to show fake love for we #VOLTARIANS” circulating on various social media platforms purported to have come from Hon. Dan Abodakpi.

Hon. Dan Abodakpi wishes to distance himself from the said malicious write-up emanating from political opportunists, and urges all well-meaning persons to disregard that piece with the utmost contempt it deserves.

Importantly, the perpetrators of this mischievous endeavour are advised, in their own interest, to cease and desist from spreading such falsehoods. They should be reminded that, under the

laws of Ghana, impersonation and the peddling of fake news are serious crimes punishable by law.

Signed

I. S. Kananzoe

Head of Communications