Award-winning Ghanaian actress, writer and producer, Lydia Forson has launched new variants of her hair product range dubbed Kinky Matters.

Speaking on Citi TV’s lifestyle variety show, Upside Down, the actress disclosed to the hosts Ato Kwamina and Frema Adunyame, the journey behind her Kinky Matters product.

According to her, Kinky Matters started as a blog about seven years ago.

“I had just transitioned to natural hair; I wasn’t sure of how to care for it. People really want to know so as I was going on my journey I was documenting; providing information for other people,” she said.

Talking about the launch of her first product, Lydia said she had always wanted to do this since 2012 so her mother, almost thirty years ago, developed a hair cream that their family had been using.

“If I’m being very honest, I didn’t rate it because it was so good. I had the blog and then with my mother’s cream for years my mum used to sell it around the church. We had to help her do it every Saturday and we hated it. She was doing it on small-scale but she was never able to commercialize it so my brothers and I had always said that one day we are going do this for her,” she said.

Touching on when she finally decided to turn the dream into a reality, the actress and social activist recounted that she just woke up one day and went to the Makola market with some samples.

“So we just went there, we did some samples and I was really determined. There are so many layers to this brand; it started as a blog but it’s really paying homage to my mother and also to the Ghanaian and African women because very few people paid attention to us,” she said.

The actress who launched five new variants of her Brand on Friday the 7th August 2020 on her website www.kinkymatters.com, expressed her excitement on the feedback so far from the launch.

The one time African Movie Award Best Actress in a leading role has had a few of the productions she starred in such as ‘The Perfect Picture’, ‘Keteke’, ‘Phone swap’ and ‘Sidechic Gang’ premiered on Netflix, an online streaming service.