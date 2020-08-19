President Nana Akufo-Addo has commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited for its continuous support of Ghana’s waste management effort over the years.

The President gave the commendation when he cut-sod for the construction of Zoomlion Ghana’s 60 million Euro Solid and Liquid Waste Treatment Plant at Assakae in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality in the Western Region today, August 19, 2020.

Nana Akufo-Addo said the plant which can process 400 tons of solid waste and 1,000 cubic meters of liquid waste daily would solve a critical social infrastructural need.

“It is expected that the plant will receive and process 400 tons of solid waste and treat some 1,000 cubic meters of wastewater which will, in turn, serve up to two million people in the municipality and the Western Region. The construction of this plant is in line with government’s plan to create an enabling environment for the private sector to partner government in waste management. Let me use this occasion, formally, on behalf of government and on my own behalf to thank the Jospong Group of companies for their valuable contributions to our fight against the COVID pandemic. It has been a patriotic call to duty that Jospong has honourably answered. Ladies and Gentlemen, I urge all stakeholders to see to the timely completion of this project.”

The Chief Executive of the Jospong Group, Joseph Siaw said the project which is being funded in partnership with its Hungarian and Austrian partners is in line with the government’s Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda.

He indicated that the project will sit on a 200-acre land and construction will start right away as well as create over 3,000 jobs.

He went on to add that it will comprise a 400-ton solid waste recycling and composting plant, 1000 cubic metres wastewater treatment facility to serve about 2 million people and a staff quarters that will accommodate 250 staff members.

Other facilities are a training and research centre laboratory and the 7.5-kilometre road from Asaakae to the site, he said.

“When completed, it will create about 250 jobs for the indigenous and indirect jobs of 1500.”

According to Dr Siaw-Agyepong, both treatment facilities will be completed within 11 months.

“The solid waste treatment will be completed by 3 months and the liquid waste treatment will be completed by 8 months,” he revealed.

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cilicia Abena Dapaah said government is grateful for the project which would serve the waste management needs of Sekondi-Takoradi and beyond.

She also added that government is ready to partner the private sector in waste management.

“I wish on behalf of the ministry to say that we are ever ready to collaborate with the private sector especially like what we are seeing today and our doors are open 24/7 to provide the needed support for this project to be a success. God help us all.”

