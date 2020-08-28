President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has cut the sod for the commencement of the Keta Water Supply Rehabilitation and Expansion Project.

At the ceremony held at Agordome, in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region, on Thursday, 27th August 2020, President Akufo-Addo noted that the southern part of the Region has, in recent years, experienced rapid population growth, and, as a result, the existing water supply system is unable to meet the ever-increasing demand for water.



Additionally, the hydrological conditions of the groundwater in these parts of the Region, the President said, is mostly saline, thus, making it difficult to use groundwater as an alternative source of potable water.

“In recognition of these difficulties, the Government has decided to provide a befitting Water Supply System to ensure the reliable supply of potable water to meet the water demands of Keta and its environs, for the rapid development of the area and the Region.

“The project involves the rehabilitation and expansion of the existing Keta Water Treatment Plant to restore it to its installed capacity of 7,200m3 a day, and also the construction of a new water treatment facility, with a capacity of 35,000m3 a day, to meet current and future water requirements of residents up to the year 2030,” the President said.



In order to achieve this, he stated that the Government has secured an amount of eighty-five million, one hundred and twelve thousand, eight hundred and fifty-four euros (€85,112,854.00) from Deutsche Bank S.p.A, with an Export Credit Guarantee from SACE S.p.A, Italy.

Upon completion, President Akufo-Addo said the project will supply potable water to the following communities: Kpodze, Kpotame, Vume, Tefle, Sokpoe, Dabala Junction, Tregui, Badadzi, Havedzi, Adzato, Suipe, Adutor, Horvi-Amedzi, Devegodo, Horvi-Kokoroko, Salo, Galo, Agortoe, Kpenu, Lolito, Floto, Lotame, and New Town.

The rest are Agbatsivi, Kpordui, Alakple, Kodzi, Flohor, Atito, Genui, Azanu, Bomigo, Tumu, Anyanui, Atiteti, Dzita, Atorkor, Whuti, Srogboe, Anloga, Woe, Tegbi, Hovi-Aferdome, Vodza, Keta, Kedzi, Nukpesekope and surrounding villages, serving over 422,160 people.



The President was expectant that, with the availability of potable water in these communities, investors will take advantage of Government’s Flagship Programmes, such as “One- District, One-Factory”, to establish small and medium scale factories to exploit the natural resources of the area, create employment for the youth, and stimulate the growth and development of the local economy.

“Let me thank Deutsche Bank S.p.A for financing the project, and SACE of Italy for providing the export credit guarantee, and I urge the Contractor, Messrs Lesico Infrastructures S.R.L, to complete this project on time and on budget, so as to help improve the living standards of residents of Keta and adjoining communities,” he said.

In line with the government’s agenda of helping to create jobs for Ghanaian youth, the President told the Contractor that it would be appropriate for him to engage the services of indigenes during the construction period.



On another matter, the President told the gathering that the Minister for Roads and Highways has assured that the details of the Chime road network and the Hotel Cisneros-Dabala road are currently in the procurement process, whose completion will enable him to award the contracts and fix the dates for the rehabilitation of the roads.

This, he said, is going to be done soon, with the Ministry of Works and Housing, for its part, prioritising the search for funds to undertake the dredging of the Anloga-Keta lagoon.