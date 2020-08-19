The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, ended his 2-day working visit to the Western Region.

The visit was to give the President the opportunity to commission completed projects, cut for sod for the construction new ones. He also had the opportunity to inspect projects at various levels of completion in the region.

President Akufo-Addo during the tour made visits to Egyam, Axim, Esiama, Gwira-Aiyinase, Nsuaem, Tarkwa, Aboso, and Takoradi.

Amongst others, he [President Akufo-Addo] also inspected ongoing works on the Ankyernyin-Egyam Road.

He also inspected the ongoing work on the Axim Sea Defence Project and the Axim Fishing Port and Landing Site.

President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the Esiama-Nkroful road; launched the Gwira and Akango Community Mining Schemes; cut the sod for the Nsuaem Senior High School Project, and cut the sod for the construction of a gold processing plant at Aboso