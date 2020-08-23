A Deputy Minister of Energy, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has called on Ghanaians to reward President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with another term in the upcoming 2020 presidential polls.

According to the Deputy Energy Minister, former President Mahama could not have provided Ghanaians with free electricity even in difficult times because the sector was saddled with debts.

Dr Amin Adam further noted that intermittent power cuts, popularly called ‘dumsor’ cost the country $680 million in 2014 which was about 2 percent of GDP at that time.

“Our President has again demonstrated unparalleled dedication to protecting the welfare of Ghanaians during this painful COVID-19 period. He has provided yet another relief package of free electricity to all lifeline customers and 50% to reduction to all others.”

“Fellow Ghanaians, as you continue to enjoy these reliefs remember that it takes only a caring leader to show empathy to his fellow citizens in times of crisis notwithstanding the cost.”

He also disclosed that the NPP government has cleared all debt government owed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

“The Energy sector faced unprecedented financial crisis under the NDC government which could not even support the procurement of fuel to run plants. President Akufo-Addo has not only found the means to secure fuel supply over the last three years but has also cleared all government debt owed the Electricity Company of Ghana,” he said.

Dr. Amin Adam made these comments at the launch of the NPP’s 2020 manifesto in the Central Region on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

