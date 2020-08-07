The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says President Nana Akufo-Addo has taken Ghana’s democracy 28 years back.

The former President made this remark in a write-up dubbed ‘Tragedies of the Akufo-Addo Government’ published on his official website

According to Mr. Mahama, State institutions that ought to be independent are being oppressed by the Akufo-Addo administration from doing their constitutionally mandated duties.

“This particular tragedy is in the destruction and politicization of our institutions. A judiciary that lacks impartiality, an oppressed Parliament, a pliant Electoral Commission, an Auditor General hounded out of office, a misused military, anti-corruption institutions in bondage, an intimidated media, and a terrified moral society.”

“These constitute the tragedy of the four years of Akufo-Addo’s administration. He has set our democracy back twenty-eight (28) years. This is what makes it a patriotic duty for all patriotic Ghanaians to join hands to rescue our nation,” Mr. Mahama claimed.

The former President thus promised to restore the independence of all state institutions if elected as President in the 2020 presidential polls.

“I, John Dramani Mahama, will restore dignity and independence to our state institutions. I will depoliticize our democratic institutions and make them work effectively and independently for all Ghanaians.”

Akufo-Addo trampling on Ghana’s democracy to hang on power

John Mahama had earlier insisted that President Akufo-Addo is desperate to hang on to power, hence deploying several machinations to have his dream come true.

He insists that such acts including the closure of some radio stations portray President Akufo-Addo as a dictator bent on trampling on Ghana’s democracy.

“Ghana is a nation for all of us regardless of your ethnicity or your party affiliation. Sadly, the Akufo-Addo administration is trampling on our democracy with dictatorship. A lot of the things that are happening, the closure of radio stations, the harassment of journalists and just during this registration exercise, the alienation of people and questioning their citizenship, the use of the military to prevent people from registering, all shows a government that is determined to do everything to hang on to power.”

Read Mahama’s write-up below:

Tragedies of the Akufo-Addo Government

The tragedy of the Akufo-Addo administration is not only the collosal debt it has saddled Ghanaians with. It is not only the huge fiscal deficit he has created even before #COVID-19.

It is not only the hundreds of projects he has abandoned causing taxpayers money to go waste.

It is not only his poor infrastructure record.

This particular tragedy is in the destruction and politicization of our institutions. A judiciary that lacks impartiality, an oppressed Parliament, a pliant Electoral Commission, an Auditor General hounded out of office, a misused military, anticorruption institutions in bondage, an intimidated media, and a terrified moral society.

These constitute the tragedy of the four years of Akufo-Addo's administration.

He has set our democracy back twenty-eight (28) years. This is what makes it a patriotic duty for all patriotic Ghanaians to join hands to rescue our nation.

I, John Dramani Mahama, will restore dignity and independence to our state institutions. I will depoliticize our democratic institutions and make them work effectively and independently for all Ghanaians.

Ghanaians will respect the judiciary once again. Justice will be impartial and Ghanaians will be able to express themselves freely, once more, without fear of harassment or death.

