Amnesty International Ghana has criticised the lack of action from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, for not doing enough to protect elderly women from violence associated with witchcraft allegations.

Its criticism follows the assault of three more elderly women in the Savannah Region this past week.

Sixty-year-old Meri Ibrahim is currently fighting for her life at the Damongo Hospital after she was severely beaten and almost lynched by residents in Sumpini near Busunu in the West Gonja municipality of the Savannah Region.

Two other elderly women suffered a similar fate.

In a Citi News interview, the Country Director for Amnesty International, Robert Akoto Amoako said these incidents continue to happen because the government has failed to take action after the brutal killing of 90-year-old Akua Denteh at Kafaba in the Savannah Region.

She too had been accused of witchcraft and lynched in public.

Her killing was captured on camera and the main suspects in the incident have been arrested and arraigned.

But. Mr. Akoto says more action is needed from the state.

“They haven’t done enough and that is why we are seeing another one happen. If they want to protect these elderly women, they would put in place measures as soon as possible,” he said.

Mr. Akoto suggested that the government “can set up task forces in the community who will report cases and follow up on cases.”

But sanctions must also be put in place to serve as a deterrent.

“We need punitive measures that would send a message to the people, especially young people who are committing this offence,” he added.