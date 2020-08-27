The National Democratic Congress in the Ashanti Region is challenging voters in its jurisdiction to vote on the records of the various parties and not past election trends.

The Ashanti Region is a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party, with the governing party garnering 75 percent of the votes in the 2016 election.

But speaking after the party’s flagbearer met the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace, the NDC Regional Chairman, Kwame Zu, says voters in the region fell for false promises.

He insists that “not even one per cent of those promises were delivered to the Ashanti Region” and insists that the One District, One Factory promise is one of these failed NPP pledges in the region.

“As we stand today, aside from the Kasapreko Company that has been adopted by the NPP, there is no functioning factory in the Ashanti Region today that anybody can point a finger to and say that this is the doing of President Akufo-Addo,” Kwame Zu said on Eyewitness News.

After almost four years under the Akufo-Addo government, he says the NDC expects voting outcomes in the region to change.

He hopes voters in the region will be moved by “the impeccable and very obvious records of the NDC in the Ashanti Region.”

“As it stands, there is no evidence of the performance of the NPP in the Ashanti Region for which anybody will be expectant of any votes in the region.”

Kwame also hopes voters will be more objective ahead of the 2020 polls.

“I am not certain that anybody will still consider the NPP in the Ashanti Region. We are very confident… I am hoping and looking forward to the day that the argument will no longer be certain that people will vote for us because we think they will vote for us.”