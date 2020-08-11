The Asogli State Council has described as false, publications making rounds on Social Media, seeking to pitch the opposition National Democratic Congress against Togbe Afede XIV, President of the Asogli State Council.

A statement signed by Mr. Stephen Tetteh, Secretary of the Asogli State Council said: “Within the space of one week, two stories, in which some mischievous characters tried to exploit the name of Togbe Afede XIV, President of Asogli State Council, have gone viral. We wish to inform the general public that these publications are fake.”

It said the first publication, titled, “Volta Chiefs Blast Opposition NDC”, with Togbe’s picture at the top, suggests that the “chiefs and people of the Volta Region,” among other things, “accused or blamed the opposition National Democratic Congress for poor or low level of development in the region over the years”.

According to the statement, the publication further reported that, “We the Chiefs and the people of the region are saying that, we are tired of voting for NDC. The propaganda in the NDC is too much. We shall change our way of voting come December 7th 2020”.

This the chiefs have described as false and condemned the publication and the individuals or group of people behind such stories.

The statement said, the second publication, titled: “Announcement to all Voltarians from the Asogli State, his Royal highness Togbe Afede XIV”, purported to have been issued and signed by Togbe reported among other things that, “We have, since 1992, supported the NDC because it was founded by one of our own, his excellency Flt Lt J J Rawlings because he is our blood, our brother, father and a renowned personality from our land”.

The statement further said, “Because of him, we have supported the NDC from 1992 through thick and thin and still continue to support them even though this loyalty has not been replicated in terms of infrastructural projects, jobs and investments to our region”.

“This publication is completely false, shameless, mischievous and evil-minded by individuals and or some group of people”.

It said: “But for the anxiety, they have created among a few people, we would have treated these worthless and poorly written publications with contempt. So, for the avoidance of doubt, we wish to emphasize that Togbe Afede has nothing to do with the two publications, which are obviously the work of shameless, mischievous and evil-minded people.”