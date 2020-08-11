Citi TV’s Keyboard Idol contest starts in earnest as twenty (20) selected contestants go through auditions.

The contestants will battle out for Ten Thousand Ghana cedis (GHS 10,000) cash prize and the bragging rights as Ghana’s first Keyboard Idol.

The previous week has been informative and educative with regard to the auditions as contestants could not hide their excitement and joy with the rare opportunity to interact with judges virtually.

They also wowed the judges via an interactive zoom session on their performance over the weekend.

Performances by 10 contestants out of the 20 who took part in the audition were aired. The remaining 10, will air this Saturday at 7 pm on Citi TV.

After that, the final 10 will be chosen for the real deal.

In last week’s episode, the judges, Kwame Yeboah, a multi-talent instrumentalist, Mawuyrami Ocloo a Ghanaian music therapist and producer extraordinaire Zapp Mallet were impressed with the performance of the contestants.

Touching on how contestants fared on the keyboard, the first female trained music therapist in Ghana Mawuyrami Ocloo, who was a judge on the show, intimated that she believed the children would improve in the skills in the course of the programme.

“Firstly, I wish to thank Citi TV for taking a great giant step and organizing this fantastic group breaking initiative. My impression so far of the competition is that there is a lot of potentials for the children to become great musicians. From melodic and stylistic interpretations and presentation, the competition is on and assuredly the best is yet to come. There is definitely more room for improvement given the candid comments, advice and guidance. I encourage parents, teachers, family and friends to support these children. I believe as the competition progresses the bar will only go higher”

Catch all the action on Keyboard Idol every Saturday at 7 pm prompt on Citi TV.

Keyboard Idol is powered by Citi TV and proudly sponsored by Asanka powered by TechAide Ghana and Santol Energy.

–

By: Abdulai Tajudeen | citinewsroom.com | Ghana