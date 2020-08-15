A former Parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party in Awutu Senya West, Joseph Aidoo, is calling on the Regional Executives of the party to reconsider the suspension of the Awutu Senya West constituency chairman, Charles Amoansah.

He believes that the input of the constituency chairman will be needed to build a united front ahead of the 2020 polls.

Mr. Aidoo contested the incumbent Member of Parliament, George Andah in the NPP primaries and lost.

But he says the chairman was key to keeping him in the fold for campaign purposes.

“Every day he will discuss issues of the party with me as we did in 2016 so for me it will be out of place for someone to say that he is bringing disunity within the party,” Joseph Aidoo said to Citi News.

“We need unity ahead of the 2020 General elections and you know that the last elections in 2016 we won by 5,000 votes and we need to increase the votes,” he said.

“I am pleading that the Regional Executives must reconsider the decision because myself and some core members of my campaign have been involved in the campaign ahead of the 2020 and so we need our chairman who has also a cluster to help us win the elections.”

His call comes days after the Council of Elders of the party in the constituency presented a petition to the Regional Executives of the party.

In the said letter, the constituency chairman was accused of cooperating with the party executives in his constituency.

It also described his relationship with Incumbent Member of Parliament for the area as sour.

But Mr. Aidoo did not agree with this assessment.

“…I must say frankly that I don’t agree with a particular clause in the letter that states that the chairman is dividing the party. I must say that the chairman has been very instrumental in getting me to join the main campaign of George Andah in the aftermath of the primaries.”