The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Seth Kwame Acheampong, believes the membership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is thrown into disarray anytime the Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, speaks.

The Mpraeso legislator held that the NDC is no match for Dr. Bawumia on matters of the economy.

“…anytime Bawumia speaks, the spines of brother and his party people can’t get some comfortability because he just shatters them. So the mere name Bawumia terrifies them,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia, in recent a write-up, listed some achievements of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration in comparison with the Mahama administration.

The NDC, in response, downplayed the impact of Dr. Bawumia on the country’s economy.

A Deputy Campaign Manager for the NDC, Alex Segbefia, for example, said he did not take Dr. Bawumia seriously on matters of the economy.

“As far as I am concerned, even in his own field, he has lost credibility,” he said.

Mr. Acheampong retorted that “the NDC has nothing to say about Dr. Bawumia so they just go to town and say he has lost credibility.”

“The good people of this country have got confidence in him and his boss [Nana Akufo-Addo] and gave them a huge victory to come and manage this country.”

These comments were made on Citi TV’s weekend current affairs program, The Big Issue with Godfred Akoto-Boafo on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

