The National Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has accused Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of peddling falsehood over projects put up by the Akufo-Addo government.

According to Mr. Gyamfi, Dr. Bawumia spewed a lot of falsehood when he addressed a town hall meeting on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, where the Vice President catalogued projects undertaken by government.

Sammy Gyamfi insisted that some of the projects listed by Bawumia were those established by the erstwhile Mahama administration.

“Bawumia’s presentation on the so-called infrastructural achievements of the Akufo Addo-government, is a compendium of blatant falsehoods, plagiarized Mahama projects and a comical celebration of mediocrity,” the NDC Commission Officer tweeted right after Bawumia’s presentation.

He further said the NDC will give a detailed response to the claims made by Dr. Bawumia on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

“We shall unpack the lies and set the records straight on Thursday. Stay tuned,” Mr. Gyamfi added.

Town hall meeting

Dr. Bawumia addressed the Town Hall meeting hosted at the Academy of Art and Sciences on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

He at the meeting touted what the NPP government has done in the past three years with regards to infrastructural projects.

The Vice-President showed picture images of their achievement.

Dr. Bawumia at the town hall meeting also said the NPP government was ready to compare its first term achievements with projects executed by the previous NDC government.

“Our opponents are welcomed to show us what they accomplished by way of infrastructure initiated in their first term of office. They are welcome. They should bring the data and we will interrogate it. This is because virtually all the key points that they point to were started in their second term of office. We are however happy to compare our first term records to their eight-year term in office in the area of infrastructure,” he challenged them.

