The Bono Regional Police Command has arrested seven more persons to assist in investigations in the clashes between supporters of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress in Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District which left one person dead.

This brings to 10 the number of people currently in police custody for their alleged involvement in the clash.

The Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong speaking to Citi News said the police are currently taking their statements before processing them for court.

“Yesterday [Monday], around the hours of 3 pm and 4 pm, seven persons were brought from the area with the commission of the crimes; such as causing damage to public properties and murder.”

“So for now, we are taking their statements and we will process them for court when we get something solid against them or we are able to get credible evidence against those persons that they were really involved. Then we put them before the court, but if the evidence we get is weak, we will bail them and continue our investigate them.”

He further added that the command is currently investigating the cause of the gunshots which killed one person.

“We are investigating because the ballistic people have to come down and then identify the particular weapon that was used. They are experts so when they go there, it will not take them a period of time to finish that work,” he further added.

Background

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress clashed in the Bono regional community over the weekend leading to the death of one person.

One vehicle and motorbike were burnt amidst gunshots with two others injured. Three persons have also been arrested as a result.

Police reinforcement was quickly dispatched to ensure restoration of peace and order.

