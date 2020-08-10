Authorities of the Bright Senior High School at Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region say they will comply with any sanctions that may be handed over to their students if found culpable.

On Thursday, August 6, some students of the school reportedly beat up WAEC officials who were invigilating them in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for allegedly tightening security during the exams.

As a result, the West African Examinations Council moved the school’s exam centre to the Ofori Panin Senior High School.

The Director of Communications at the school, Dr. Isaac Asare in an interview with Citi News called on relevant stakeholders to temper justice with mercy.

“We also want to apologise to the people of Ghana, the public, WAEC officials who fell victim to the incident and all stakeholders of the examinations. The laws of Ghana stand supreme and so whatever the law prescribes, we will obey. We will also make sure that the rights of the school and the students are not trampled upon. We still plead with the president of the nation, the victims, and stakeholders who matter in this. We are not battling WAEC and we will not fight anyone. We are very sorry that this thing happened at our school.”

Allow dismissed WASSCE candidates to write remaining papers – Nana Addo

Meanwhile, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the Ghana Education Service (GES) to reconsider its decision to ban 14 students from writing their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The President in a statement argued that their dismissal alone will serve as enough punishment and deterrent.

“Even though the acts of indiscipline undertaken by these students are intolerable, acts which have led to their subsequent dismissal from school, President Akufo Addo is of the firm view that dismissal alone is enough punishment, and will serve as enough deterrent against future acts of indiscipline,” a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the office of the President, Eugene Arhin said.

The President, however, pointed out that “other punishment imposed by the relevant authorities should remain in place.”

