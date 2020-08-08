An unidentified man has drowned in an abandoned pit in Gomoa Fetteh Kakraba in the Central Region.

The man believed to be in his early forties was found in the pit by residents in the area.

Citi News understands that this is the fifth time someone had drowned in the abandoned pit in recent times.

Speaking to Citi News Assembly member for the Budumburam electoral area, Lot Attah said the situation is disturbing and there is the need for the local assembly to give the site out to a waste management company to collect waste that could be used to fill up the pit.

He said undertaking such a venture will help prevent deaths from drowning at the site.

“I have suggested to the Chief and other traditional leaders in this area that they should give the place to Zoomilion to come and dump their refuse here [to fill it up]. Or they should sit with the district assembly to come and do something about it. This is happening too often and it is worrying us. Even barricading the place can help but the chiefs and the assembly must collaborate on that,” he said.

Police officials from the Awutu Bereku District Command subsequently came to convey the remains to the morgue.