Police in the Central Region have begun investigations into a report of an assault against a resident of Savoy, a suburb of Cape Coast in the just ended mop-up voter registration exercise.

Francis Mensah had alleged that some military men abused him during the just ended exercise last Saturday.

The victim went to the Kotorkuraba Police station in a blood-soaked yellow T-shirt with a cut on the back of his head and a swollen left eye to report the incident.

According to Francis Mensah, the military officers numbering about eight attacked him without provocation.

On the same day, however, Second Lieutenant, Issahaku Joseph of the Ghana Armed Forces reported to the police that Francis Mensah attacked them with a pinch bar and a cutlass at the Cape Coast Municipal Assembly.

He also claimed that Francis also attempted to snatch a rifle from one of his men, Lieutenant Corporal Appiah.

Speaking to Citi News, Deputy Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sargeant Isaac Evans Ettie indicated that the Police will investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

“On August 8, 2020, one Francis Mensah a resident of Savoy in Cape Coast with blood-soaked in his yellow T-shirt and a cut at the back of his head and a swollen left eye reported at the Kotorkuraba police station that eight military men had assaulted him at the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly during the Electoral Commission’s mop-up exercise.”

“On the same day, one lieutenant led his eight military men to the Kotorkuraba Police station and reported that Francis Mensah attacked his men with a pinch bar and a cutlass at the registration centre where the registration was taking place and attempted to snatch a rifle from one of his men”, Sargeant Isaac Evans Ettie narrated to Citi News.

The Deputy Police PRO added that the Police will investigate and bring the matter to its logical conclusion.

“We will investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book,” he added.