In this edition of the #CitiCBS, Bernard Avle, Kojo Akoto Boateng, Nathan Quao, Kokui Selormey and Godfred Akoto Boafo discuss President Akufo-Addo’s intervention of some 13 students who rioted after they were prevented from cheating in the on-going West African Secondary School Examination.

The team also discuss the fallouts from Bright Senior High School after they also assaulted WAEC officials and a journalist.

There was also a conversation led by Kojo Akoto Boateng and Nathan Quao on Ghana’s voter registration exercise.

The team broke down the numbers on a regional basis and had a comparative analysis on the registration exercise.