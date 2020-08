In this edition of the #CitiCBS, Bernard Avle, Kojo Akoto Boateng, Godfred Akoto Boafo, Korkui Selormey discuss the easing of some restrictions by President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 15th address on the country’s COVID-19 fight.

They also delved into the conversation on the re-opening of the country’s borders.

The team also speaks to both sides in the spat over purported greenbelt lands between residents and the Tema Development Corporation (TDC).