In this edition of the Citi Breakfast Show, Bernard Avle and the team discuss the Government’s result fair on infrastructure and the Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s address.

Bernard Avle interviewed the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on some claims by the Vice-President.

The team of discussed claims by Africa Watch education on the leaking of some WAEC exam questions

President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu joined the conversation.