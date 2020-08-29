Citi FM has launched its exclusive radio coverage of the 2020/2021 Premier League season in Ghana.

The launch, witnessed by over a hundred football fans, took place at the Head Office of Multichoice at Abelemkpe in Accra.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the fans present were in their face masks and observed the necessary social distancing protocols.

The station, over the years, has cemented its place as the home of the Premier League in Ghana, and this fact will remain in place after the station secured the exclusive radio rights for the next couple of seasons.

The station and its partners, talkSPORT UK, renewed their working relationship last season to give listeners the opportunity to enjoy the thrills and action from the world’s most popular league.

The new deal allows Citi FM not only the exclusive radio rights to broadcast the Premier League but the station will also serve listeners live coverage of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

The launch was sandwiched by the two halves of the Community Shield match between last season’s Premier League Champions, Liverpool and FA Cup winners Arsenal.

The General Manager of Citi FM Bernard Avle said: “It’s been almost a decade of our coverage of the Premier League on Citi FM. No matter how nice the match is on TV, I always lower the volume and listen to the commentary on radio. This season is going to be exciting and refreshing. Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal are looking good. This season is going to be wild.”

Nii Armah Dagadu, the Public Relations Officer of MultiChoice Ghana said: “Every week on DSTV, our customers will get about 380 games to watch live and in HD. There’s no better time than now to reconnect. There’s nowhere other than DStv and GOtv to turn to when you want to watch quality football.”

He added that Citi FM’s sister station, Citi TV has lifted the roof off in terms of viewership numbers on DSTV.

The main season starts on September 12, a delayed start due to the lengthy break from the coronavirus pandemic which forced the previous Premier League season to end in July.

Citi FM’s live coverage of the 2020/2021 Premier League season is proudly sponsored by Betway.