Ghana’s active COVID-19 case count has dropped to 1,723 as recoveries and discharges rose to 41,279.

The death toll has also increased from 256 to 261, with the latest death being recorded on August 13.

The total case count stands at 43,216, per the latest update from the Ghana Health Service.

The Service’s Director-General, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, provided the update at a press briefing at the Ministry of Information on Thursday morning.

Ghana currently has a case fatality rate of 0.6 percent.

The country has also carried out 431,272 tests.

Of the new cases, 166 were from 36 districts in five regions.

A majority of the were are from Ayawaso West and Klottey Korle.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye noted that Ayawaso West is where “most of the hotels where the new returnees are being tested so they tend to give us a relatively higher rate than the rest of the country.”