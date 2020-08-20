The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, inaugurated a 10-member committee to deliberate and advise on modalities for the re-opening of pre-tertiary schools for onward approval by the President.

This information was captured in a press statement issued by the Ministry of Education and signed by the Press-Secretary of the sector Minister, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng.

“This follows the address to the nation by President Akufo-Addo on Sunday 16th August 2020, which included government’s intention to consider the re-opening of schools following the shutdown in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic breakout,” the statement noted.

The Committee is chaired by Prof. Dominic Fobih, a former Minister of Education and currently the chairman of the GETFund Board of Trustees.

The Committee has representatives from the following institutions:

Ministry of Education

Ghana Education Service

UNICEF

Private school sector

Parents

The statement added that the Sector Minister during the inauguration charged the committee members to bring their expertise to bear.

“At the ceremony, the Minister charged the committee to bring their expertise and experience to bear in ensuring consultation with all stakeholders on the way forward on all the relevant issues.”

The Committee is expected to submit its report on its recommendations to the Education Minister on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Below is the press statement from the Education Ministry

The government has begun easing some of the COVID-19 induced restrictions which led the closure of schools in the country.

Both public and private universities across the country were instructed to resume academic work as final year students were asked to return to school on June 15, 2020.

The partial reopening as announced by the government saw final year university students resume lectures to enable them to take their exit exams.

Final year Senior and Junior High School students were also asked to do same.

The SHS students are still writing their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), while most of the universities have ended the academic year for the final students.

This leaves out the only schools in the pre-tertiary category.

