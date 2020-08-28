The Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Thursday, August 27, 2020, warned that the country risks recording a renewed spike in COVID-19 cases due to disregard for the wearing of face masks.

According to the service, a recent survey conducted revealed that only 14.4 percent of the population in the Greater Accra Region wears face masks.

“Greater Accra is the one that is driving the pandemic [in Ghana] and so it is extremely important that we reset and go back and start wearing the mask so that as active cases are coming down, it will continue to go down. We started with one case and now 43,000.”

“Where we are now, we need to be very careful. That is our major worry and we need to intensify the campaign [for wearing face masks],” The Ghana Health Service Director-General warned.

During a Citi News visit to some parts of Accra, many were either not in the face mask or wearing it inappropriately.

Some of them spoke to Citi News for their reasons for the neglect of the face mask.

One person said, “I don’t have a nose mask but I am looking for one to buy. I am afraid of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. I always wear my nose mask. It got missing and I am going to buy one. I will buy one and wear so I protect myself against the disease.”

One other said: “I find the wearing of the nose mask difficult because I am unable to breathe properly when I wear. It some times give me heartaches. I believe in God and anyone who believes in God fears nothing. I will not contract the virus because I have a strong belief in God.”

Another person also told Citi News: “I have the nose mask but it is in my pocket. I’m buying something just here that is why I took it off. I believe the disease is gone and I will be fine.”

